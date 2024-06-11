Queer artist Artur Snitkus died at front

Ukrainian artist, musician and stylist, representative of the queer community, fighter Artur Snitkus died while performing a combat mission in Donetsk region. The hero was 36 years old.

The mayor of Ternopil, Serhiy Nadal, reported on the tragedy.

The hero gave his life on June 7 while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region. We sympathize with all relatives and friends of the defender. We sincerely share the pain of loss and bow our heads in deep sorrow. Eternal memory to our defender!

Other Ukrainian artists shared their condolences on social networks. In particular, the performer Sasha Kurmaz recalled a meeting with Snitkus in 2011:

We crossed paths from time to time at various events, we were not close, but we always had fun together. It was always warm and cozy next to him. A person of extraordinary destiny, bright, charismatic, talented, provocative, a real artist with all the advantages and disadvantages inherent in such a person."

Artur Snitkus was born on May 13, 1988 in Ternopil. In his work, he manifested himself as an open queer person, constantly participating in art workshops in Kyiv, Odesa and other cities.

Arthur, rest in peace and strength. You are our soul legendary angel. An icon of the Ukrainian queer underground. Your beautiful voice was always full of energy and strength, which we will forever keep in our hearts in memory of you, wrote cultural projects coordinator Natalia Martynenko.

In his hometown, he was known as a great stylist.

In the ancient Ternopil years, he worked with me as a stylist. Made me a blonde, and then, gradually, a redhead, which I remained. Scolded for being too lazy to do makeup. Loved parties, club culture and everything (back when I still liked it too). He was such a cat-cat, said media trainer Olga Yurkova.

Director Oleksiy Radinskyy recalled in his Telegram channel that Snitkus was the hero of his 2016 film "The Shift". Radinskyy left the film in the public domain.

Artur also created electronic music. His track was included in the compilation SESTRO, released by the Odesa label "system | system". SESTRO contains 23 tracks by different musicians. The compilation was released on the Bandcamp platform, and all proceeds from its sale are donated to the Sphere NGO, which helps women and LGBTQ+ representatives from Eastern Ukraine.

Now, it is unknown when and where Arthur's farewell will occur.

