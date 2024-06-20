Police arrested suspect for defacing the graves of three Ukrainian fallen defenders

The police detained a woman who is suspected of vandalism committed on the graves of Ukrainian soldiers - "Juice", "Da Vinci" and Pavlo Petrychenko.

A 60-year-old woman, who was wanted for standing over the graves of the defenders of Ukraine, was detained. Law enforcement officers are working with her, the prosecutor's office reports. Share

As reported, the law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings under Chapter 2 of Art. 297 of the Criminal Code — desecration of a grave. The sanction of the article provides up to 5 years of imprisonment.

The graves of three Ukrainian fallen defenders were defaced

We will remind you that on the night of June 20, the graves of Ukrainian defenders Dmytro Kotsyubailo ("Da Vinci"), Andriy Pilshchikov ("Juice") and Pavlo Petrichenko were vandalised. Volunteer and military serviceman Alina Mykhaylova reported the vandalism.

On the graves, commemorative plaques were torn off and broken, lamps were broken, and the national flag of Ukraine was mutilated.

На могилах загиблих воїнів - Да Вінчі, Джуса, Петриченка - сьогодні вночі зробили розром



Сімʼї та друзі це відновлять



А ось вам абсолютні підараси, хто це зробив - буде дуже погано, бо ми знайдемо кожного pic.twitter.com/lsVvYOeFTi — Alina Mykhailova (@Mykhailova_A) June 20, 2024

As the investigation established, on the morning of June 20, an unknown woman committed an act of vandalism on the graves of dead Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of Askoldova grave in Kyiv.

Dmytro Kotsyubailo, with the call sign "Da Vinci," fought as part of the volunteer Ukrainian corps "Right Sector." He was a soldier of the 67th separate brigade and a battalion commander. Since 2014, he has been fighting for Ukraine's defence. He died in the battle near Bakhmut in March 2023.

Andriy Pilshchikov, with the call sign "Juice", was a Ukrainian military pilot. He died as a result of a plane crash in August 2023 in the Zhytomyr region.

Pavlo Petrychenko is a public activist and a 59th Separate Motorized Infantry brigade sergeant named after Yakiv Handziuk. The fighter died on April 15, 2024, in the Donetsk region while performing a combat mission. Only a day short of his 32nd birthday.