The next president of the USA, the Republican Donald Trump, wants to cancel the 14th amendment of the Constitution regarding the guarantee of obtaining citizenship for persons who were born on the territory of the country.

Trump wants to remove the mandatory granting of citizenship to persons by birthright

According to the Republican, for this he is ready to address the American citizens with the question of introducing amendments to the Constitution.

At the same time, Trump harshly criticizes the current immigration system, noting that the mandatory acquisition of citizenship by birthright supposedly applies only in the United States, although the same rules apply in Brazil and Canada, as well as in many other countries.

The next head of the White House noted that he intends to involve the executive branch in order to make appropriate changes to the Constitution.

Trump admitted that he had planned this during his first term as president, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him.

Trump also discussed the issue of "dreamers" — immigrants who came to the United States as children. He expressed his willingness to work with Democrats to find a compromise on their status.

We have to do something about the "dreamers". They have become successful, have a job or even their own business. We will have to do something about them," Trump said. Share

What other scandalous promises does Trump make?

After the start of the second presidential term, Trump plans to immediately pardon those convicted for participating in the riots and storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

They tell those people that they can either sit for two years or thirty. And they see that their whole life is being destroyed. It was already destroyed for two years, — Trump emphasized. Share

In total, 1,500 people have been indicted in connection with the events outside the Capitol on January 6, 2021 — when Trump supporters began storming the Congressional building to disrupt the confirmation of Joe Biden's election victory. More than 1,200 have already been convicted or pleaded guilty.

In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Trump also said that he may withdraw the United States from NATO.