Pro-Putin oligarch Konstantin Malofeev began to claim that the Kremlin would allegedly reject the "peace plan" of US President-elect Donald Trump. Keith Kellogg, adviser to the new American leader on Ukraine, responded harshly to this statement.
Points of attention
- Malofeev said Moscow would reject Trump's "peace plan" to end the war.
- Trump's adviser on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, answered the Russian oligarch harshly and succinctly.
What is known about the conflict between Malofeev and Kellogg
The Russian oligarch publicly dreamed that Trump's team would beg Moscow to agree to its peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Moreover, Putin's henchman began to claim that Donald Trump can end this war if he cancels Biden's authorization to use long-range weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.
The oligarch also added that the Kremlin will demand that the new head of the White House remove Volodymyr Zelensky from the post of President of Ukraine.
According to Malofeev, only under these conditions will Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to meet with him and "discuss all issues of the world order at the highest level."
How Kellogg reacted to this statement
Donald Trump's adviser's response was tough and succinct: he publicly addressed his opponent.
What is important to understand is that on November 27, Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the post of special representative of his future administration on Ukraine and Russia. She will be embraced by retired General Keith Kellogg.
After that, Russian propaganda immediately pounced on Trump's new adviser, actively spreading fakes and disinformation about him.
