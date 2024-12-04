Pro-Putin oligarch Konstantin Malofeev began to claim that the Kremlin would allegedly reject the "peace plan" of US President-elect Donald Trump. Keith Kellogg, adviser to the new American leader on Ukraine, responded harshly to this statement.

What is known about the conflict between Malofeev and Kellogg

The Russian oligarch publicly dreamed that Trump's team would beg Moscow to agree to its peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kellogg is coming to Moscow with his plan, we're going to take that plan and tell him to fuck off because we don't like any of it. Here are all the negotiations. In order for the negotiations to be constructive, we should talk not about the future of Ukraine, but about the future of Europe and the world, — Malofeev cynically stated. Share

Moreover, Putin's henchman began to claim that Donald Trump can end this war if he cancels Biden's authorization to use long-range weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The oligarch also added that the Kremlin will demand that the new head of the White House remove Volodymyr Zelensky from the post of President of Ukraine.

According to Malofeev, only under these conditions will Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to meet with him and "discuss all issues of the world order at the highest level."

How Kellogg reacted to this statement

Donald Trump's adviser's response was tough and succinct: he publicly addressed his opponent.

You better get back in your box and understand President Trump better, because obviously you don't. And you definitely do not understand the United States of America, — Keith Kellogg reacted to the words of the Russian oligarch. Share

What is important to understand is that on November 27, Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the post of special representative of his future administration on Ukraine and Russia. She will be embraced by retired General Keith Kellogg.