A split is brewing in Trump's team amid a high-profile sex scandal
Source:  NBC News

Recently, the new president of the United States, Donald Trump, nominated Pete Hegseth to the position of the head of the Pentagon. However, at least 6 members of the Republican team opposed this decision, because Hegseth is accused of sexual harassment.

Points of attention

  • Republican senators are concerned about Hegseth's possible alcohol abuse and financial negligence.
  • The latter denies the charges, his lawyer claims that the case is closed.
  • Trump supports Hegset and says that the decision on the appointment of the US Secretary of Defense will not be reversed.

The Pentagon can be headed by a criminal

Journalists have learned that Republican senators are concerned about the fact that Hegseth is accused of sexual harassment.

Moreover, information about his possible alcohol abuse and financial negligence is actively spreading in the network.

It's important to understand that in order to be confirmed, Hegseth can only allow three Republican senators to lose, provided that all Democratic senators vote against him.

According to Republican Senator Joni Ernst, she does not support Hegseth's candidacy and plans to question him about the allegations against him.

"We are just going to have a really frank and thorough conversation," said the politician.

Donald Trump himself has not yet commented on the concerns of some members of his team on this matter.

Pete Hegseth (Photo: flickr.com)

How the US reacts to the sex scandal surrounding Hegset

According to Pete Hegseth's lawyer, the claim that he assaulted the woman was "fully investigated and found to be untrue."

Journalists also asked the lawyer whether the potential head of the Pentagon had a non-disclosure agreement with the woman. The lawyer replied that "no other skeletons will surface."

Trump's communications director Stephen Chung also commented on the scandalous situation.

According to the latter, Donald Trump supports Hegset and does not plan to reverse his decision regarding him.

President Trump is nominating top-notch and extremely qualified candidates to serve in his administration. Mr. Hegseth has vehemently denied all allegations....We look forward to his confirmation as US Secretary of Defense,” Cheung added.

