Ukraine's entry into NATO. Another country opposed

Luxembourg does not support Ukraine's membership in NATO
Source:  Spiegel

The head of Luxembourg diplomacy, Xavier Bettel, spoke out against Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Points of attention

  • Despite this, the diplomat supports Ukraine's prospects of becoming a member of the European Union.
  • Bettel does not support the idea of introducing NATO troops into Ukraine, evaluating it as an escalation decision.
  • The head of the Foreign Ministry also expressed concern about the possible termination of aid to Ukraine by the United States.

According to journalists, the diplomat's new statement on this matter was made during a meeting of the heads of foreign policy departments of NATO member countries.

As mentioned earlier, it took place on December 3 in Brussels.

Bettel officially confirmed that he does not support the idea of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance, explaining his position by the risk of immediate new conflicts.

I believe that NATO membership will bring tensions again.

Xavier Bettel

Despite this, the head of Luxembourg diplomacy expressed his support for Ukraine's prospects of becoming a member of the European Union.

How Bettel assesses the potential introduction of NATO troops into Ukraine

According to the diplomat, as of today, he opposes the idea of sending NATO troops to Ukraine, because he considers it an escalation decision.

Media representatives asked him to evaluate the possibility of deploying NATO troops in Ukraine "to ensure possible peace."

Troops on the ground mean war, and we need to remember that, said the head of the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry.

Moreover, it is emphasized that Bettel expressed skepticism about the position of countries allegedly ready to send troops to Ukraine.

I wonder who will explain this to their own country when the time comes? he asked.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg also hopes that the new US President Donald Trump will not block aid to Ukraine, as this will have serious consequences.

If Trump says, "Here's my plan, I'm going to stop giving money," then one by one others will do the same, and then it will actually happen. We will fail Ukraine, and it will be terrible. They are fighting for us, we should not forget that. But I do not think that we are ready to send people there.

Xavier Bettel

Category
Publication date

Category
Publication date

Category
Publication date

