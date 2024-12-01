Kallas assessed the probability of the introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine

The new High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Callas, made it clear that foreign troops can enter Ukraine after all.
Kallas made a new loud statement
According to the politician, the appearance of foreign troops in Ukraine cannot be ruled out.
In addition, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy emphasized that Europe can play its role in this.
She also reminded that for official Brussels, the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is extremely important.
The head of Estonian diplomacy, Margus Tsakhna, also recently made a statement on this matter.
According to him, Europe can send troops to Ukraine after the peace agreement of the US President-elect Donald Trump.
What is known about the talks between Zelenskyi and Kallas
On December 1, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas.
What is important to understand is her first foreign visit as the High Representative of the EU.
In addition, it is emphasized that the key topic of the parties' negotiations is Ukraine's need to strengthen air defense to protect the lives of Ukrainians.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Kaya Kallas also discussed the issue of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and coordination of efforts to achieve the necessary results in this direction.
