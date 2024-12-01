Zelensky revealed the plan of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Representatives of the EU and NATO should participate in potential negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. The head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi made such a statement.
Points of attention
- Zelensky suggested the participation of EU and NATO representatives in negotiations with Russia.
- He also reminded of the importance of Ukraine's strong position in the negotiation process.
- The head of state explained why it is impossible to allow the war to freeze.
Zelensky shared his vision
According to the head of state, in this format he understands what can be discussed and negotiated.
In addition, he emphasized that the biggest problem that will have to be solved will be whether Russia agrees to see Ukraine as an independent country at all.
Ukraine does not want to agree to the freezing of the war
Volodymyr Zelensky also warned: if the war is frozen without a strong position for Ukraine, Volodymyr Putin will soon start the war again.
According to the head of state, the Kremlin has still not given up on the idea of a total takeover of Ukraine.
This is important for all allies of Kyiv to understand.
