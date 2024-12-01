Zelensky revealed the plan of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
Ukraine
Zelensky revealed the plan of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Office of the President of Ukraine
Representatives of the EU and NATO should participate in potential negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. The head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi made such a statement.

  • Zelensky suggested the participation of EU and NATO representatives in negotiations with Russia.
  • He also reminded of the importance of Ukraine's strong position in the negotiation process.
  • The head of state explained why it is impossible to allow the war to freeze.

When we have this list (of items that will put Ukraine in a strong position — ed.), then we can sit down and talk. Who will be at this negotiating table? Yes, Russia, Ukraine and, as I said, the European Union and NATO. Why? Because we see ourselves as part of the security system in these alliances.

According to the head of state, in this format he understands what can be discussed and negotiated.

In addition, he emphasized that the biggest problem that will have to be solved will be whether Russia agrees to see Ukraine as an independent country at all.

I think that the most difficult question that we will have to solve ... because the person who will be sitting opposite, Russia, if they do not want peace, if they do not want to see Ukraine as an independent country in the future, what can we agree on?

Ukraine does not want to agree to the freezing of the war

Volodymyr Zelensky also warned: if the war is frozen without a strong position for Ukraine, Volodymyr Putin will soon start the war again.

If there is a frozen conflict without any strong position for Ukraine, then Putin will come in 2-3-5 years, it does not depend on us, he will come back and he will destroy us completely and utterly.

According to the head of state, the Kremlin has still not given up on the idea of a total takeover of Ukraine.

This is important for all allies of Kyiv to understand.

