Ukraine's entry into NATO. Which Alliance members oppose

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the USA, Germany and Hungary remain skeptical about the possibility of inviting Ukraine to NATO.

There is still no consensus on inviting Ukraine to NATO

The Ukrainian leader made a statement in this regard during a joint press conference with the President of the European Council, Antonio Koshta, in Kyiv.

Journalists asked the head of state whether Ukrainians should count on a positive decision on December 3-4 from the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member countries regarding the approval of the recommendation to the leaders of these states to invite Ukraine to future membership.

I don't know what can be there: the window will open, the window will close! There were already so many of these windows, to be honest. It depends on the partners. They know our position. We would like a recommendation from the foreign ministers, but there is no illusion. There are those skeptical countries, the USA is currently included in the list of this, unfortunately, skepticism. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the president of Ukraine, he does not know what decision can be expected from the American leader Joe Biden at the moment, but he added that the head of the State Department Anthony Blinken is currently more "positive".

But there is also a German side. There is also the Hungarian side, and therefore only a consolidated signal can be positively received by all leaders, Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained. Share

Why Ukraine does not lose hope

As the head of state noted, the meeting of foreign ministers next week is not the last chance for Ukraine, so there is no need to panic.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that one should not lose hope for the next steps on the part of Kyiv's allies, as long as they retain their political will.

The current government in the USA has two months. They have an influence on those few European skeptics... I don't see any risks in anything. I personally do not see! And the majority of NATO countries do not see any risks from the recommendation regarding the positive future of Ukraine's membership in NATO. It's not even an invitation. Share

According to Zelenskyi, this is the recommendation of the foreign ministers to the leaders regarding the future invitation of Ukraine to NATO.