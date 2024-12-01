Ukraine's entry into NATO. Which Alliance members oppose

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the USA, Germany and Hungary remain skeptical about the possibility of inviting Ukraine to NATO.
- The lack of consensus regarding the invitation of Ukraine to NATO is becoming a topic of discussion at the international level.
- Ukraine does not lose hope of joining NATO, despite constant obstacles.
- The process of Ukraine joining NATO requires the support of allies and political will.
There is still no consensus on inviting Ukraine to NATO
The Ukrainian leader made a statement in this regard during a joint press conference with the President of the European Council, Antonio Koshta, in Kyiv.
Journalists asked the head of state whether Ukrainians should count on a positive decision on December 3-4 from the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member countries regarding the approval of the recommendation to the leaders of these states to invite Ukraine to future membership.
According to the president of Ukraine, he does not know what decision can be expected from the American leader Joe Biden at the moment, but he added that the head of the State Department Anthony Blinken is currently more "positive".
Why Ukraine does not lose hope
As the head of state noted, the meeting of foreign ministers next week is not the last chance for Ukraine, so there is no need to panic.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that one should not lose hope for the next steps on the part of Kyiv's allies, as long as they retain their political will.
According to Zelenskyi, this is the recommendation of the foreign ministers to the leaders regarding the future invitation of Ukraine to NATO.
