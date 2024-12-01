The Armed Forces destroyed a record number of soldiers and equipment of the Russian army during November
The Armed Forces destroyed a record number of soldiers and equipment of the Russian army during November

The Armed Forces destroyed a record number of soldiers and equipment of the Russian army during November
In November, the Russian army suffered the largest sanitary losses in personnel since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine. They made up 45,720 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • During the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army suffered record losses in personnel, losing more than 45 thousand soldiers during November.
  • According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian troops killed more than 2,000 enemy soldiers in one day in November, which is a record since the beginning of the war.
  • An important achievement was the defeat by the Ukrainian defenders of 307 tanks, 899 armored fighting vehicles and 884 artillery pieces of the enemy during November.
  • Ukrainian forces estimate the total value of the destroyed equipment and weapons of the Russian army in November at more than $3 billion, underscoring the huge resources the Kremlin spends on waging war.

The Russian Federation suffered a record loss of manpower during November

As reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, such a number of losses is comparable to more than 3 motorized rifle divisions of the Russian Army's ground troops.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in November, during one day, our soldiers "two hundred" and "three hundred" killed 2,030 enemy soldiers. This is also the highest rate of enemy losses in a day since February 24, 2022, — says the statement of the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, during November, Ukrainian defenders hit 307 enemy tanks. And this is the highest indicator of autumn this year.

Photo — Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that one tank battalion of the Russian army consists of 31 vehicles, therefore, the occupiers lost the equivalent of almost 10 tank battalions in November. The estimated cost of these losses is $450 million.

In addition, in November, Ukrainian forces hit 899 armored combat vehicles (ACVs), which is equivalent to almost four motorized rifle divisions. The estimated cost of this equipment is at least half a billion dollars.

As for artillery losses, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 884 units of Russian artillery. Considering that one artillery division of the Russian army has 18 self-propelled guns, this corresponds to the loss of 49 artillery divisions.

The total value of the destroyed artillery systems is estimated at 700 million dollars.

The total value of Russia's losses in weapons and equipment for November 2024 exceeds 3 billion dollars. In the previous months — September and October — these losses were smaller. The Ministry emphasized that the Kremlin continues to spend huge resources on waging war, the Ministry of Defense concluded.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,730 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9469 (+6) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,369 (+14) units,

  • artillery systems — 20,923 (+14) units,

  • RSZV — 1253 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 1019 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical UAV — 19803 (+11),

  • cruise missiles — 2852 (+1),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,507 (+76) units,

  • special equipment — 3619 (+2)

