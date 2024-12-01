The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,700 Russian invaders, 6 tanks and 14 self-propelled guns

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 742,130 soldiers.
- The Ukrainian military has destroyed more than 1,700 invaders since the beginning of the invasion, the total number of losses of the Russian army is 742,130 soldiers.
- During the day, the defense forces destroyed 1,730 Russian invaders and destroyed a significant amount of equipment, including tanks, combat vehicles, artillery, and more.
- 224 combat clashes were recorded at the front, in particular, numerous attacks by the invaders in various directions were repelled.
- The enemy launched attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in various directions, which indicates the active nature of defensive and combat operations.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to actively defend their territory and repel enemy attacks, demonstrating a high level of combat readiness.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,730 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9469 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,369 (+14) units,
artillery systems — 20,923 (+14) units,
RSZV — 1253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1019 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical UAV — 19803 (+11),
cruise missiles — 2852 (+1),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,507 (+76) units,
special equipment — 3619 (+2)
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 224 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
Seven attacks by the occupiers took place in the Kupyansk direction in the past day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pishchany, Kolisnikivka, Lozova, and Zagryzovo.
The enemy attacked 20 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novoehorivka, Zarichny, Terni and Torsky.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made 17 attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Predtechine and Stupochki.
Last day, 16 combat clashes took place in the Toretsk direction near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka.
Yesterday, the defense forces repelled 54 attacks on the positions of our troops in the Kurakhivka direction near Sontsivka, Berestki, Zora, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhovo, Dachny, Dalny, Katerynivka, Romanivka, Antonivka, Hanivka, Elizavetivka, and Uspenivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 18 assaults on our positions in the areas of Vesely Gay, Kostyantynopolske, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka, Novodarivka and Novopil settlements.
