According to the information of the General Staff, during the past day at the front, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,740 war criminals from the occupation army of the Russian Federation and repelled 192 enemy attacks.

What is happening at the front

In the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks by Russian invaders near Kudiivka, Hlyboky, Vovchansk, and Tykhy.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance 8 times during the day near Kolisnikivka, Lozova, Pershotravnevoy and Zeleny Gay.

In the direction of Liman in Donetsk region, 20 enemy attacks were repulsed near Grekivka, Novoehorivka, Terni, Yampolivka, Dibrova, Torsky, Zarichny, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansky forest.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers conducted 4 unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Chasovoy Yar and Bila Hora.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Ukrainian military repelled 2 enemy attacks near Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the enemy tried 41 times to storm and lead an offensive in the direction of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Dachensky, Chumatsky, Novy Trud and Zhovtoy.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Defense Forces repelled 46 attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of Sontsivka, Berestki, Novodmytrivka, Zori, Kurakhovo, Dachny, Dalny, Elizavetivka, Hannivka, and Uspenivka.

The enemy carried out 26 assaults on our positions in the vicinity of Vesely Hay, Kostyantynopolsky, Suhy Yaly, Rozdolny and Novodarivka. Actively used attack and bomber aircraft for strikes on the direction.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces 5 times.

The operation is ongoing in the Kursk region. Our soldiers repelled 23 enemy attacks in this direction over the past day, the General Staff notes. Share

What is known about the total and current losses of the Russian occupiers

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the occupation army of the Russian Federation has already lost 740,400 soldiers.

personnel — about 740 thousand 400 (+1740) people were liquidated;

tanks — 9,463 (+5) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 19 thousand 355 (+12) units;

artillery systems — 20,909 (+23) units;

RSZV — 1 thousand 253 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 1 thousand 19 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19 thousand 792 (+42) units;

cruise missiles — 2,851 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30 thousand 431 (+72) units;

special equipment — 3 thousand 617 (+2) units.