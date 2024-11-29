Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions will be additionally provided with reserves, ammunition, weapons and military equipment. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a working trip to Donetsk region.

Syrsky in Donetsk region: what decisions will the Commander-in-Chief make?

During his stay in the Donetsk region, the commander-in-chief personally talked with the commanders who are directly fighting.

According to him, the main purpose of the trip is to resolve problematic issues and provide comprehensive assistance.

Based on the results of the work, all necessary decisions were made to strengthen the units with reserves, additional ammunition, weapons and military equipment. The steadfastness and courage of our defenders break the enemy's plans, which go far beyond the boundaries of these areas. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

He stressed that the Defense Forces continue to contain the enemy and inflict heavy losses in manpower and equipment and thanked the soldiers for their steadfastness and bravery.

Syrsiy in Donetsk region

Ukrainian soldiers continue to successfully destroy enemy forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed the defeat of 129 artillery systems of the Russian invaders, 221 units of enemy radio equipment and more than 4,000 enemy personnel.

Special gratitude to the crews of the 414th regiment of the Security Forces of the Russian Federation, the 412th Battalion of the Security Forces of the SBS, who demonstrate a high level of professionalism and efficiency.

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, despite difficult weather conditions, units of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine generally continue to demonstrate high efficiency on the battlefield.