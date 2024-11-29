Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions will be additionally provided with reserves, ammunition, weapons and military equipment. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a working trip to Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky personally inspected units in Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions to ensure they are well-equipped with reserves, ammunition, weapons, and military equipment.
- Decisive decisions were made during the working trip in Donetsk region to strengthen the Ukrainian military and provide comprehensive support to the units on the battlefield.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine, under Syrskyi's command, have successfully contained the enemy forces and inflicted significant losses, confirming the defeat of artillery systems, radio equipment, and enemy personnel.
- The efficiency of unmanned systems, particularly strike drones and bombers, has been a key asset for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with operators completing over 7,000 missions despite challenging weather conditions.
- The steadfastness and courage of Ukrainian soldiers, along with the professionalism and efficiency of specific Security Forces regiments, continue to thwart the enemy's plans and uphold the defense of the region.
Syrsky in Donetsk region: what decisions will the Commander-in-Chief make?
During his stay in the Donetsk region, the commander-in-chief personally talked with the commanders who are directly fighting.
According to him, the main purpose of the trip is to resolve problematic issues and provide comprehensive assistance.
He stressed that the Defense Forces continue to contain the enemy and inflict heavy losses in manpower and equipment and thanked the soldiers for their steadfastness and bravery.
Ukrainian soldiers continue to successfully destroy enemy forces
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed the defeat of 129 artillery systems of the Russian invaders, 221 units of enemy radio equipment and more than 4,000 enemy personnel.
Special gratitude to the crews of the 414th regiment of the Security Forces of the Russian Federation, the 412th Battalion of the Security Forces of the SBS, who demonstrate a high level of professionalism and efficiency.
According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, despite difficult weather conditions, units of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine generally continue to demonstrate high efficiency on the battlefield.
