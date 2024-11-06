Kursk operation. Syrsky summed up the results of the 3-month counteroffensive

The successful operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia has been going on for three months, where it was possible to take control of a large part of the enemy's territory. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi told what the Ukrainian soldiers managed to achieve during this period.

What is the main goal of the Kursk operation

As Oleksandr Syrsky noted, in May 2024, Ukrainian intelligence warned of the intention of the Russian Federation to launch an offensive in the Sumy direction from the Kursk region.

The Kremlin aimed to create a so-called "buffer zone" in the north of our country. Moreover, it is indicated that this was supposed to be a continuation of the Russian operation in the Kharkiv direction.

Against this background, a decision was made regarding the start of an offensive operation to overtake with the transfer of hostilities to the enemy's territory in the Kursk region.

The Russian occupiers wanted to seize more territories in the north of Ukraine in the Sumy region. However, the Defense Forces of Ukraine took a preventive step and continue to destroy the enemy on its territory. About 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen were awarded state awards for their heroism and successful actions during the Kursk operation. Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine! Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Ukraine inflicted large-scale losses on the Russian army in Kurshchyna

Oleksandr Syrsky draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders lost 20,842 of their soldiers in the Kursk direction:

liquidated — 7905,

wounded — 12220,

prisoners — 717.

Moreover, in just 3 months, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to destroy 1,101 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army:

54 tanks,

276 combat armored vehicles,

107 guns and mortars,

5 RSZV,

659 units of automotive equipment.

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, Russia lacks its own forces to return the lost territories. The aggressor country has already concentrated about 45,000 troops in Kurshchyna, but even this was not enough.