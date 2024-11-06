Kursk operation. Syrsky summed up the results of the 3-month counteroffensive

The successful operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia has been going on for three months, where it was possible to take control of a large part of the enemy's territory. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi told what the Ukrainian soldiers managed to achieve during this period.
- The main goal of the Kursk operation is to protect against Russian aggression and prevent the enemy from creating a buffer zone in Ukraine.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,100 units of weapons and equipment of the Russian army in Kurshchyna during a 3-month counteroffensive.
- The Kremlin is trying to bring in troops from North Korea due to a lack of manpower to regain control over the lost territories.
What is the main goal of the Kursk operation
As Oleksandr Syrsky noted, in May 2024, Ukrainian intelligence warned of the intention of the Russian Federation to launch an offensive in the Sumy direction from the Kursk region.
The Kremlin aimed to create a so-called "buffer zone" in the north of our country. Moreover, it is indicated that this was supposed to be a continuation of the Russian operation in the Kharkiv direction.
Against this background, a decision was made regarding the start of an offensive operation to overtake with the transfer of hostilities to the enemy's territory in the Kursk region.
Ukraine inflicted large-scale losses on the Russian army in Kurshchyna
Oleksandr Syrsky draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders lost 20,842 of their soldiers in the Kursk direction:
liquidated — 7905,
wounded — 12220,
prisoners — 717.
Moreover, in just 3 months, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to destroy 1,101 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army:
54 tanks,
276 combat armored vehicles,
107 guns and mortars,
5 RSZV,
659 units of automotive equipment.
According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, Russia lacks its own forces to return the lost territories. The aggressor country has already concentrated about 45,000 troops in Kurshchyna, but even this was not enough.
Against the backdrop of a lack of manpower, the Kremlin is trying to attract troops from North Korea there.
