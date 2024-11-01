During almost three months of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which is ongoing on the territory of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 15 enemy battalions.
Points of attention
- Combat losses of the Russian army from 24.02.22 to 01.11.24 reveal staggering numbers such as personnel casualties amounting to about 696,410 people, destruction of thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft, UAVs, and more.
- The Ukrainian defenders also highlight the capture of nearly 300 enemy servicemen and various enemy vehicles and equipment, showcasing the effectiveness of their operations.
- The Kursk operation underscores the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, shedding light on the intense battles and strategic moves on both sides.
The Russian army is suffering huge losses on its own territory
According to the Ukrainian soldiers, in fact they managed to destroy about 8 thousand Russian invaders.
The press service of the DSHV clarifies that the sanitary and irreversible losses of the enemy are 7,980 people.
Regarding the enemy's equipment and weapons, there were also serious gains here. A total of 58 tanks, 162 BMPs, 46 armored personnel carriers, 136 artillery systems, 2 rocket salvo systems, 592 vehicles, 46 EW stations and other special equipment were destroyed and damaged.
The Ukrainian defenders also add that in the air it was possible to successfully destroy 3 rotorcraft and 146 enemy drones of various types.
Moreover, it is emphasized that 9,874 enemy fpv-drones were suppressed (disrupted the execution of tasks) by paratroopers' EW means.
So, almost 300 enemy servicemen were captured, as well as 9 tanks, 4 armored personnel carriers, 9 guns, 6 mortars, etc.
Losses of the Russian army as of November 1, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.11.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 696 thousand 410 (+1 thousand 460) people were liquidated;
tanks — 9 thousand 162 (+6) units;
armored combat vehicles — 18,470 (+20) units;
artillery systems — 20 thousand 39 (+26) units;
RSZV — 1 thousand 244 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 994 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18 thousand 88 (+25) units;
cruise missiles — 2,628 (+1) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28 thousand 38 (+77) units;
special equipment — 3 thousand 579 (+9) units.
