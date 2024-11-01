During almost three months of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which is ongoing on the territory of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 15 enemy battalions.

The Russian army is suffering huge losses on its own territory

According to the Ukrainian soldiers, in fact they managed to destroy about 8 thousand Russian invaders.

The press service of the DSHV clarifies that the sanitary and irreversible losses of the enemy are 7,980 people.

Regarding the enemy's equipment and weapons, there were also serious gains here. A total of 58 tanks, 162 BMPs, 46 armored personnel carriers, 136 artillery systems, 2 rocket salvo systems, 592 vehicles, 46 EW stations and other special equipment were destroyed and damaged.

The Ukrainian defenders also add that in the air it was possible to successfully destroy 3 rotorcraft and 146 enemy drones of various types.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about combat helicopters Ka-52 — 2, Mi-8 — 1, reconnaissance drones — 111 of different types, attack — 34 (Shahed, Lancet) and 1 Orion reconnaissance-strike UAV. Share

Moreover, it is emphasized that 9,874 enemy fpv-drones were suppressed (disrupted the execution of tasks) by paratroopers' EW means.

So, almost 300 enemy servicemen were captured, as well as 9 tanks, 4 armored personnel carriers, 9 guns, 6 mortars, etc.

Photo: facebook.com/uaairborne

Losses of the Russian army as of November 1, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.11.24 approximately amounted to: