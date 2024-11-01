Ukrainian journalist and soldier Danylo Khomutovsky announced an important collection. How to support

On November 1, the famous Ukrainian journalist, producer and screenwriter Danylo Khomutovsky, who joined the Defense Forces of Ukraine, celebrates his birthday. The Online.UA team joins in the congratulations and calls to support the fee announced by the defender.

How to support Danylo Khomutovskyi, his brothers and Ukrainian doctors

As the journalist noted, on November 1 he celebrates not only his birthday, but also his mobilization for the army.

Everyone can congratulate the defender by joining the important collection, the total amount of which is 1 million hryvnias.

You can support it by following the link.

Danylo Khomutovsky notes that his part of the collection is UAH 50,000.

COLLABORATIVE is raising 1 million hryvnias for two cars for Kholodny Yar and the volunteer medics "Sofiyka Crew", and we really need your support! And as a sign of gratitude, our businesses give gifts for donations, — emphasizes the journalist. Share

Photo: facebook.com/danylo.khomutovsky

What is important to know about Danylo Khomutovsky

In Ukraine, journalist, producer and screenwriter Danylo Khomutovskyi is known to the general public as the co-founder of Aristokraty radio.

Despite the fact that the future media personality was born and lived in Russia for some time, he is a true patriot of Ukraine and has always fought for its independence: first on the information front, and now — directly on the battlefield.

It is worth noting that during the last 10 years that Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, Danylo Khomutovskyi has been actively engaged in counter-propaganda.

Photo: facebook.com/danylo.khomutovsky

It is also known that in 2023, the soldier will graduate from Hospitaller training.