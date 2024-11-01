According to the General Staff, during the day at the front on October 31, the Ukrainian military repelled 170 attacks by war criminals from the Russian army and eliminated 1,460 invaders.

What is known about the situation at the front

It is noted that in Kharkov region During the day, 3 enemy attacks were repelled in the area of ​​Volchansk and Volchansky farms.

In the direction of Kupyansk, 15 enemy attacks were repelled near Petropavlovka, Kolesnikovka, Zagryzovoy, Lozovoy, Berestovoy and Vishnevoy.

Directly from Liman in Donetsk region the enemy tried unsuccessfully to advance 21 times near Ekaterinivka, Stepnoye, Grekovka, Ternov and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, 1 attack of the invaders was repelled near Vremenny Yar.

In the direction of Toretsky, the occupiers carried out 3 unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Toretsky.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Kremlin invaders carried out 35 unsuccessful assault and offensive actions in the areas of Luch, Lisovka and Vishnevoy.

In the direction of Kurakhovy, the Ukrainian military repelled 60 attacks by the occupying Russian army near Novoselidovka, Kremennaya Balka, Novodmitrovka, Ostrovsky, Maksimilyanivka, Antonovka and Elizavetovka. The occupiers tried to advance most actively in the areas of the settlements of Antonovka and Elizavetovka.

In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out five assaults on our positions in the Epiphany and Trudovoy areas.

In Zaporozhye region The invaders attacked twice in the direction of Novodanilovka, received a harsh repulse, and suffered losses.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in Kherson region The occupiers unsuccessfully stormed the positions of the Ukrainian military 4 times.

The operation continues in the Kursk region. According to available information, Russian aviation carried out 21 strikes using 33 KABs on its territory over the past 24 hours.

What is known about the losses of the Russian occupiers during the day

Over the past 24 hours, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one missile and artillery weapon and nine areas where Russian invaders concentrated personnel and equipment, the General Staff said in a statement.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/01/24 were approximately: