The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 692,080 soldiers.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully destroyed over 1,300 Russian soldiers, 9 tanks, and 45 artillery systems, among other military equipment.
- The total number of losses faced by the Russian army in the invasion has surpassed 692,080 soldiers, showcasing the relentless resistance of the Ukrainian military.
- In the past 24 hours, 149 combat clashes have been recorded, with Ukrainian troops repelling multiple attacks in different directions, including Kupyansk, Lymansky, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv, and Vremivsk.
- The detailed account of combat clashes in various districts highlights the strategic efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to defend key positions and control the situation at the front.
- Continuous updates from the General Staff provide crucial insights into the ongoing conflict, showcasing the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian military in the face of the Russian invasion.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,360 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9129 (+9) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,404 (+9) units;
artillery systems — 19,917 (+45) units;
RSZV — 1241 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 984 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,939 (+72) units;
cruise missiles — 2,625 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,749 (+89) units;
special equipment — 3566 (+10) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 149 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combat clashes per day reached 13. The defense forces repelled attacks in the districts of Kolisnikivka, Sinkivka, Kruglyakivka, Pershotravnevoy and Lozova.
In the Lymansky direction, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Grekivka, Zarychny, Terny and Torsky.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers nullified three enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky districts of the Donetsk region.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy in the districts of Zoryanyi, Maksimilianivka, Novodmytrivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka, where the occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense lines 48 times.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy made 12 attempts to capture our positions near Bogoyavlenka and Novoukrainka, Donetsk region.
