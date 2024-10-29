The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 9 tanks and 45 artillery systems

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,360 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

As the General Staff notes, 149 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combat clashes per day reached 13. The defense forces repelled attacks in the districts of Kolisnikivka, Sinkivka, Kruglyakivka, Pershotravnevoy and Lozova.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Grekivka, Zarychny, Terny and Torsky.