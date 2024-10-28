The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,600 Russian invaders, 7 tanks and 40 self-propelled guns

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 690,720 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military has successfully destroyed over 1,600 Russian invaders and inflicted significant equipment losses on the Russian army.
- The Defense Forces have recorded 174 combat clashes with the enemy, repelling multiple attacks in various directions.
- The enemy's main offensive efforts were concentrated in specific areas, with the Ukrainian military successfully defending against the aggressor's attempts.
- The Russian army has suffered substantial losses since the beginning of the invasion, with a total of 690,720 soldiers reported as casualties.
- The Ukrainian military's resilience and strategic defense tactics continue to hinder the enemy's advancements and show the determination to protect their homeland.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,680 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,120 (+7) units,
armored combat vehicles — 18,395 (+40) units,
artillery systems — 19,872 (+51) units,
RSZV — 1,240 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 984 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,867 (+68) units,
cruise missiles — 2,625 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,660 (+100) units,
special equipment — 3,556 (+14) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 174 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
There were 20 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction. The defense forces repulsed the offensive actions of the enemy in the direction of Kindrashyvka, Sinkivka, Kolisnykyvka, Kruglyakivka, Lozova, Zagryzovo, Pershotravnevo, and Vyshnevo.
The enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman direction. The main offensive efforts of the enemy were concentrated in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Terniv, Zarichny, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked nine times in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka and Predtechyny.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka, while the enemy actively used bomber aircraft, dropping up to ten guided bombs.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 27 offensive actions of the aggressor in the direction of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Krutiy Yar, Vyshneve and Selidove settlements.
