Air defense forces shot down 41 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

On the night of October 27, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of an unknown type. Air defense forces shot down 41 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 27, the occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked with 80 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, the downing of 41 enemy UAVs was confirmed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions. Most enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa and Kyiv regions.

In addition, 32 Russian drones were lost in location, one flew in the direction of Belarus.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv OVA, reported, at night the enemy again attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces worked in the region. Enemy targets destroyed.

Despite the fact that critical or residential infrastructure objects were not hit, and there were no casualties, in one of the districts there is damage due to the fall of drone debris.

In one of the regions of the region, one private house and two cars were damaged due to falling debris of downed enemy targets. The windows in the house were broken, the fence was damaged, — noted the head of the OVA.

The forest litter also caught fire.

In addition, drones attacked the Cherkasy region on the night of October 27. There was a fire at an infrastructure facility in the region. According to the head of the OVA, the fire was extinguished promptly.

"No casualties. According to preliminary data, at this time our defenders destroyed three "Shahedas".

More on the topic

