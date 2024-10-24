In Kupyansk, the number of victims as a result of the Russian airstrike has increased
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

In Kupyansk, the number of victims as a result of the Russian airstrike has increased

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
In Kupyansk, the number of victims as a result of the Russian airstrike has increased
Читати українською

In the morning of October 24, Russian troops shelled the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. The number of injured in the attack rose to 11.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, as a result of which 11 people were wounded, including 8 women and 3 men.
  • According to updated data, a 73-year-old woman who was injured in a Russian airstrike on the city died as a result of enemy shelling.
  • The Russians struck with an ODAB-1500 aviation munition, which is a high-powered thermobaric bomb that creates a powerful blast wave due to the combustion of a fuel-air mixture.
  • Damaged buildings and windows were reported as a result of the attack, which resulted in severe property damage and loss of life.

11 were injured as a result of the Russian airstrike on Kupyansk

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, according to updated data, a 73-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling in Kupyansk.

Earlier, the injured woman was hospitalized, but it was not possible to save her, Oleg Synegubov said.

According to him, the number of victims has increased to 11.

Among them are 8 women and 3 men. Previously, the enemy used ODAB-1500 thermobaric ammunition. The data is being updated, Oleg Synegubov stated.

The Russian Federation hit Kupyansk with a thermobaric bomb

As the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, said, the Russians had earlier hit with an ODAB-1500 air munition, which hit near a shop in the local market.

ODAB-1500 is a high-power aerial bomb that uses the principle of volume explosion. This weapon belongs to thermobaric ammunition, which creates a powerful explosive wave due to the combustion of a fuel-air mixture.

Due to the Russian attack, a two-story commercial building, kiosks, glazing of non-residential buildings were damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a large-scale assault by Russians in the Kupyansk direction
What is known about the fierce battle in the Kupyansk direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army carried out an airstrike on Kupyansk — a woman was killed and 8 people were injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The Russian army carried out an airstrike on Kupyansk — a woman was killed and 8 people were injured

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?