In Kupyansk, the number of victims as a result of the Russian airstrike has increased

In the morning of October 24, Russian troops shelled the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. The number of injured in the attack rose to 11.
11 were injured as a result of the Russian airstrike on Kupyansk
According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, according to updated data, a 73-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling in Kupyansk.
According to him, the number of victims has increased to 11.
The Russian Federation hit Kupyansk with a thermobaric bomb
As the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, said, the Russians had earlier hit with an ODAB-1500 air munition, which hit near a shop in the local market.
ODAB-1500 is a high-power aerial bomb that uses the principle of volume explosion. This weapon belongs to thermobaric ammunition, which creates a powerful explosive wave due to the combustion of a fuel-air mixture.
Due to the Russian attack, a two-story commercial building, kiosks, glazing of non-residential buildings were damaged.
