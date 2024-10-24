In Kupyansk, the number of victims as a result of the Russian airstrike has increased

In the morning of October 24, Russian troops shelled the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. The number of injured in the attack rose to 11.

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, according to updated data, a 73-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling in Kupyansk.

Earlier, the injured woman was hospitalized, but it was not possible to save her, Oleg Synegubov said. Share

According to him, the number of victims has increased to 11.

Among them are 8 women and 3 men. Previously, the enemy used ODAB-1500 thermobaric ammunition. The data is being updated, Oleg Synegubov stated. Share

The Russian Federation hit Kupyansk with a thermobaric bomb

As the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, said, the Russians had earlier hit with an ODAB-1500 air munition, which hit near a shop in the local market.

ODAB-1500 is a high-power aerial bomb that uses the principle of volume explosion. This weapon belongs to thermobaric ammunition, which creates a powerful explosive wave due to the combustion of a fuel-air mixture.