Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a large-scale assault by Russians in the Kupyansk direction

The Russian invaders with 50 pieces of equipment tried to break through in the Kupyansk direction in the Pishchany area, but the Ukrainian defenders once again foiled the enemy's plans.

What is known about the fierce battle in the Kupyansk direction

The details of the assault were revealed by the battalion commander of the ACHILLES assault rifle battalion of the 92nd OSHBr. Ivan Sirka Yuriy Fedorenko.

According to him, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled the enemy attack, destroying and damaging 40 units of enemy equipment.

On September 26, 2024, the enemy attempted a mechanized assault on the Kupyansk direction in the Pischany district. About 50 units of Russian armored vehicles with amphibious assault were moving in the direction of Kolesnikivka and Kruglyakivka. "ACHILLES" assault battalion of the 92nd OSHBr destroyed and damaged 40 units of military equipment, Fedorenko said in a message. Share

He also clarified that the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 14 pieces of equipment, in particular, 5 BMP, 3 tanks, 1 armored personnel carrier, 1 MTLB, 2 "Urals", 1 "Bukhanka", 1 ATV.

In addition, the soldiers successfully hit 26 pieces of equipment: 10 tanks, 10 BMP, 2 BREM, 3 MTLB, 1 "Ural".

Losses of the Russian army as of September 27, 2024

personnel — about 649 thousand 170 (+1 thousand 370) people were liquidated;

tanks — 8,846 (+21) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 17,396 (+48) units;

artillery systems — 18,678 (+58) units;

RSZV — 1 thousand 199 units;

air defense equipment — 961 (+2) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16 thousand 31 (+85) units;

cruise missiles — 2,608 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25 thousand 411 (+58) units;

special equipment — 3 thousand 192 (+2) units.