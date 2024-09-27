One of Putin's henchmen crashed in the plane wreckage: photo

Serhiy Smetanin, a deputy from Putin's United Russia party, died in a plane crash of a private Robinson R44 helicopter in the Arkhangelsk region of Russia.
Points of attention
- Aviation accidents in the Russian Federation began due to the lack of necessary parts, which the country previously imported.
- A similar accident also occurred in Yakutia, where FSB officers were killed.
Plane crashes are happening more and more often in Russia
According to the latest data, the helicopter, which was going from the village of Bychache to the village of Karandashevska, has disappeared and cannot be contacted.
On the morning of September 27, it became known that the wreckage of the helicopter was finally found.
In addition, the bodies of two people were also found at the plane wreckage site.
A criminal case was initiated against this fact. It is reported that the flight was not approved.
It is important to understand that after the introduction of sanctions against Russia for its bloody war against Ukraine, aircraft accidents have become more frequent in the Russian Federation.
This can be explained by the lack of necessary parts, which the aggressor country previously imported from Western countries.
What is known about the plane crash in Yakutia
Back in July, it became known that the Robinson helicopter, which disappeared in Yakutia after the emergency beacon was activated, was found broken.
It is important to understand that three FSB employees were in it.
It should also be noted that on July 27, a Su-34 of the Russian Air Force crashed in the Volgograd region during a scheduled training flight.
In addition, on August 15, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region of Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-