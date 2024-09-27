One of Putin's henchmen crashed in the plane wreckage: photo

Serhiy Smetanin, a deputy from Putin's United Russia party, died in a plane crash of a private Robinson R44 helicopter in the Arkhangelsk region of Russia.

Plane crashes are happening more and more often in Russia

According to the latest data, the helicopter, which was going from the village of Bychache to the village of Karandashevska, has disappeared and cannot be contacted.

On the morning of September 27, it became known that the wreckage of the helicopter was finally found.

In addition, the bodies of two people were also found at the plane wreckage site.

A criminal case was initiated against this fact. It is reported that the flight was not approved.

On September 26, Telegram channels close to the security forces wrote that on board were deputy of the Arkhangelsk City Duma from "United Russia" Serhiy Smetanin and local businessman Oleksiy Semenov, who owned the helicopter. Smetanin and Semenov allegedly went fishing, writes the opposition Telegram channel Meduza. Share

It is important to understand that after the introduction of sanctions against Russia for its bloody war against Ukraine, aircraft accidents have become more frequent in the Russian Federation.

This can be explained by the lack of necessary parts, which the aggressor country previously imported from Western countries.

What is known about the plane crash in Yakutia

Back in July, it became known that the Robinson helicopter, which disappeared in Yakutia after the emergency beacon was activated, was found broken.

It is important to understand that three FSB employees were in it.

As a result of search and rescue operations, the Robinson aircraft was found in a completely destroyed state. The bodies of the pilot and 3 passengers were found, the report said. Share

It should also be noted that on July 27, a Su-34 of the Russian Air Force crashed in the Volgograd region during a scheduled training flight.