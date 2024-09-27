The Russian army attacked the police department in Kryvyi Rih. There may be people under the rubble
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army attacked the police department in Kryvyi Rih. There may be people under the rubble

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Explosion in Krivoy Rog
Читати українською

According to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, in the morning the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih and targeted the building of the police department. Currently, people may remain under the rubble.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army targeted the police department in Kryvyi Rih, causing casualties and damage
  • Search and rescue operations are ongoing to find potential victims under the rubble
  • Law enforcement is documenting evidence of Russian war crimes in the region
  • In Odesa region, at least three civilians were killed by Russian drones, with several others injured
  • Authorities are working to establish the circumstances of the attacks and collect evidence of terrorist acts by the Russian army

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian occupiers on the police building in Kryvyi Rih

The National Police reported that war criminals from the Russian army fired a rocket at the police headquarters building. A search and rescue operation is underway.

The enemy launched a rocket attack around 09:15.

Currently, it is known that there are victims as a result of the hit. There may be people under the rubble, the representatives of the National Police noted.

In addition, nearby residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

Police and rescuers are working at the site of enemy fire. Law enforcement officers are documenting and collecting evidence of yet another Russian war crime.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on other regions of Ukraine

On the morning of September 27, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa region with drones and provoked the death of at least three people, more than ten others were injured, among the injured was a child.

The Russians launched attack drones in the south of our region. The work of the air defense forces was long and intense. Unfortunately, three people died as a result of the attack: two women born in 1934 and 1955 and a 73-year-old man. 11 people were injured, including a child, Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, said.

The Russian army attacked Odesa region in the morning and killed at least three people
Consequences of the attack of the Russian army on Odeshchyna

Russian drones hit the residential sector — damaged private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings, and cars. As a result of the attack, several fires broke out, which, according to Kiper, were promptly extinguished by rescuers. Law enforcement officers are currently recording the consequences of the terrorist act of the Russians.

According to the prosecutor's office of the Odesa region, as a result of the mass shelling of the Danube, in addition to the dead, 14 people were injured, including 3 children.

Currently, we know of 3 dead and 14 injured, among them three children: two boys aged 3 and 13 and a 14-year-old girl. Information about other victims is being clarified, the prosecutor's office emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region — one person was killed
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region — one person was killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked Kharkiv. There are dead and wounded
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The Russian army attacked Kharkiv. There are dead and wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked the railway station in Sumy region with drones — there are wounded
Сумська обласна прокуратура
a train station

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?