According to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, in the morning the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih and targeted the building of the police department. Currently, people may remain under the rubble.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian occupiers on the police building in Kryvyi Rih
The National Police reported that war criminals from the Russian army fired a rocket at the police headquarters building. A search and rescue operation is underway.
The enemy launched a rocket attack around 09:15.
In addition, nearby residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.
Police and rescuers are working at the site of enemy fire. Law enforcement officers are documenting and collecting evidence of yet another Russian war crime.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on other regions of Ukraine
On the morning of September 27, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa region with drones and provoked the death of at least three people, more than ten others were injured, among the injured was a child.
Russian drones hit the residential sector — damaged private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings, and cars. As a result of the attack, several fires broke out, which, according to Kiper, were promptly extinguished by rescuers. Law enforcement officers are currently recording the consequences of the terrorist act of the Russians.
According to the prosecutor's office of the Odesa region, as a result of the mass shelling of the Danube, in addition to the dead, 14 people were injured, including 3 children.
