The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region — one person was killed
Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
The Russians attacked Kostyantynivka with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the shelling, a 39-year-old man was killed and two others were injured.

  • The Russian army supports shelling of populated areas in the east of Ukraine, which leads to human casualties and material damage.
  • Active attacks by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine with the use of various types of missiles and drones continue.
  • Air defense forces of Ukraine successfully operate a reinforced anti-aircraft defense shield, which allows to shoot down enemy drones in various regions of the country.
  • Recent events in Donbas indicate the need for an international response to Russia's aggression and support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Donetsk region

As the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city.

A 39-year-old man was killed, two others were injured and are in a moderate condition.

The occupiers also damaged 2 infrastructural facilities and a utility room.

In total, during the day, the Russians shelled the settlements of Donetsk region from Vugledarska to Lymanska hromada 30 times. 2,312 people, including 52 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Air defense forces shot down 66 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 24, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and another missile of an unknown type. The Russian Federation also launched 81 attack drones.

According to the military, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 66 enemy attack UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions.

According to the Air Force, another 13 enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine as a result of active countermeasures by the Defense Forces.

Airmen reported that the missiles were launched from the Rostov, Bryansk, and Kursk regions, and "Shahedy" - from the Kursk and Primorsk-Akhtarsk regions.

The main direction of the air strike was aimed at the north and center of Ukraine.

