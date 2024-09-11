The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka. Three people died, another 5 were injured

On September 11, Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, twice. As a result of the attack, it is known about the dead and wounded.

The Russian Federation once again attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region

As the head of OVA Vadym Filashkin reported, the Russians attacked for the first time around 12:00. The city was hit with barrel artillery. Two women aged 73 and 81 died as a result of the shelling.

Four private houses, a shop and a power line were also damaged.

The occupiers attacked for the second time at 13:02. She took the life of one person, five more were injured.

All responsible services are working at the site of the shelling.

What is known about the situation in Donetsk region on September 11

As Vadym Filashkin emphasizes, Russian terror in Donetsk region does not stop:

Pokrovsky district. The private sector was fired upon in Kurakhovo; 2 people died in Hirnik. In the Kryvorizka community, 2 enterprises were damaged. In Dobropil, 1 person was injured, 11 houses, 2 businesses, an administrative building and a social facility were damaged. In Myrnograd, private houses and administrative buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk district. A house was damaged in Torsky of the Lymansk community. 2 infrastructure objects were damaged in Kostyantynivka.

Bakhmut district. 13 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were damaged in the Chasovoyarsk community. Toretsk community suffered 4 airstrikes by guided air bombs.