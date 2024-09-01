The Russian Federation bombarded Donetsk region with "Hurricanes". Three people died
Ukraine
The Russian Federation bombarded Donetsk region with "Hurricanes". Three people died

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
The Russian Federation bombarded Donetsk region with "Hurricanes". Three people died
On September 1, Russian troops attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk region, at least 3 people were killed and 9 wounded.

  • Russian troops attacked the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, as a result of which three people died and 9 were injured.
  • Shelling from "Hurricanes" caused damage to the private sector and high-rise buildings in the city center.
  • Regular shelling of the Russian Federation is geographically spread in different places of Donetsk region, leading to serious human casualties.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Donetsk region

As noted, the Russians used "Hurricanes" to shell Kurakhovo. In particular, they hit the private sector and high-rise buildings in the city center.

Police and rescuers are on the scene. The exact number of victims has not yet been reported.

Russia regularly fires at Kurakhove in Donetsk region

On June 27, the Russian occupiers hit the city of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region with "Hurricanes".

Vadym Filashkin, the head of Donetsk OVA, told about it.

In the evening, the Russians hit the center of the city with Uragany — they killed a forty-year-old man and woman. Two wounded were taken to hospitals, he said.

Also, Kurakhove was shelled by Russian invaders on August 30. Shells hit a three-story residential building: at least five people were injured.

News about the next victims of the Russians comes several times a day, Filashkin concluded.

In addition, on August 28, the occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Izmailivka, Pokrovsky district.

The weapon targeted the private sector, attacking a house. A whole family died under the rubble of the house - 45- and 53-year-old parents, as well as their 17-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter. Rescuers unblocked their bodies from under the remains of the house

