The Russian Federation bombarded Donetsk region with "Hurricanes". Three people died

On September 1, Russian troops attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk region, at least 3 people were killed and 9 wounded.
- Russian troops attacked the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, as a result of which three people died and 9 were injured.
- Shelling from "Hurricanes" caused damage to the private sector and high-rise buildings in the city center.
- Regular shelling of the Russian Federation is geographically spread in different places of Donetsk region, leading to serious human casualties.
As noted, the Russians used "Hurricanes" to shell Kurakhovo. In particular, they hit the private sector and high-rise buildings in the city center.
Police and rescuers are on the scene. The exact number of victims has not yet been reported.
Russia regularly fires at Kurakhove in Donetsk region
On June 27, the Russian occupiers hit the city of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region with "Hurricanes".
Vadym Filashkin, the head of Donetsk OVA, told about it.
Also, Kurakhove was shelled by Russian invaders on August 30. Shells hit a three-story residential building: at least five people were injured.
In addition, on August 28, the occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Izmailivka, Pokrovsky district.
The weapon targeted the private sector, attacking a house. A whole family died under the rubble of the house - 45- and 53-year-old parents, as well as their 17-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter. Rescuers unblocked their bodies from under the remains of the house
