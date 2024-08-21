Families with children will be forcibly evacuated in the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, on August 21, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate families with children from a number of settlements in the Pokrovsky district due to the approach of the front and increased Russian shelling.
Points of attention
- The forced evacuation of families with children has been deployed in the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region due to the approach of the front and increased shelling.
- Evacuation is free of charge and includes overnight accommodation and humanitarian support in safe regions.
- Residents of Pokrovsk have been given a week or two to evacuate with their own transport, but the introduction of forced evacuation of children is predicted.
- Forced evacuation will take place with the cooperation of local authorities and the readiness to evacuate a significant number of people.
Families with children will be forcibly evacuated from Pokrovsky District
This decision was made at a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law.
Yes, children with their parents or other legal representatives from the following settlements are subject to evacuation:
the city of Pokrovsk;
the city of Rodynske;
the villages of Hnativka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Zelene, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Pushkine, Ryg, Sukhy Yar, Rose, and Chunyshine.
The department noted that the evacuation is free of charge, for its implementation a reception point has been deployed, where, if necessary, overnight accommodation is provided.
Residents of Pokrovsk have a maximum of two weeks to evacuate
As Serhiy Dobryak, the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration, said, taking into account the timing of the advance of the Russian army, the residents of Pokrovsk have a week or two to evacuate.
As of today, everything is working in Pokrovsk, all services, fully. That is, water, electricity, gas, and public transport are running. And a store, markets, banks, a court, State Medical Center, Tsnap. Everything works so far. But we understand that the week there will slowly wind down.
The head of the MBA predicts that this week the forced evacuation of children will be introduced in the city.
According to him, approximately 60% of residents leave Pokrovsk on their own, using their own transport.
Yesterday (August 18 — ed.) 490 people left. Only 135 of them left by train. And the rest left in their vehicles, with things, with a trailer. We can safely take out at least 1,000 people. There is a resource for this. Let's go," concluded Serhiy Dobryak.