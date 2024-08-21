Families with children will be forcibly evacuated in the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, on August 21, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate families with children from a number of settlements in the Pokrovsky district due to the approach of the front and increased Russian shelling.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law.

Yes, children with their parents or other legal representatives from the following settlements are subject to evacuation:

the city of Pokrovsk;

the city of Rodynske;

the villages of Hnativka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Zelene, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Pushkine, Ryg, Sukhy Yar, Rose, and Chunyshine.

The department noted that the evacuation is free of charge, for its implementation a reception point has been deployed, where, if necessary, overnight accommodation is provided.

In safe regions, evacuated children and their accompanying persons will be provided with free shelter, humanitarian aid, psychological support, etc.

Residents of Pokrovsk have a maximum of two weeks to evacuate

As Serhiy Dobryak, the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration, said, taking into account the timing of the advance of the Russian army, the residents of Pokrovsk have a week or two to evacuate.

As of today, everything is working in Pokrovsk, all services, fully. That is, water, electricity, gas, and public transport are running. And a store, markets, banks, a court, State Medical Center, Tsnap. Everything works so far. But we understand that the week there will slowly wind down.

The head of the MBA predicts that this week the forced evacuation of children will be introduced in the city.

We had 13,700 children before the full-scale war. Now there are still 4,788 children left in the community, that is, a third still remain... I think we will reach the point this week that we will also have forced removal of children.

According to him, approximately 60% of residents leave Pokrovsk on their own, using their own transport.