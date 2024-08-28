The Russian army attacked a house in Donetsk region with an aerial bomb. The whole family died

The Russian Federation dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Izmailivka, Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region. The family was killed in the attack.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Izmailivka, killing the parents and two children.
- The whole family died under the rubble of the house due to the air attack of the occupiers.
- The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has started a pre-trial investigation into this tragedy.
A Russian air bomb killed parents and two children in Donetsk region
As noted on August 28, the occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Izmailivka, Pokrovsky district.
Previously, the enemy struck with a guided aerial bomb.
Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
What is the situation in the Pokrovsky direction
Russian troops continue to actively storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky direction. In particular, on August 27, 184 combat clashes took place at the front in Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-