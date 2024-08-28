The Russian army attacked a house in Donetsk region with an aerial bomb. The whole family died

The Russian Federation dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Izmailivka, Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region. The family was killed in the attack.

A Russian air bomb killed parents and two children in Donetsk region

As noted on August 28, the occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Izmailivka, Pokrovsky district.

The weapon targeted the private sector, attacking a house. A whole family died under the rubble of the house - 45- and 53-year-old parents, as well as their 17-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter. Their bodies were unblocked from under the remains of the house by rescuers, the report says. Share

Previously, the enemy struck with a guided aerial bomb.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What is the situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Russian troops continue to actively storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky direction. In particular, on August 27, 184 combat clashes took place at the front in Ukraine.