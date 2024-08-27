We will answer the Russian Federation for these strikes. Zelensky reacted to the combined shelling of Ukraine — video

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to the attacks of the Russian Federation on the civilian population and infrastructure on August 27. He emphasized that Ukraine will respond to this and previous attacks.

As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 27, 4 people died and 16 were injured

As Volodymyr Zelenskyi reported, the rescue operation is currently ongoing at the sites of hits and falling debris in the regions of Ukraine that were under Russian attack that night.

All services are involved, debris is being cleared.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that despite the effective work of air defense, four people were killed and 16 were injured.

We will definitely respond to this and all other strikes by Russia. Crimes against humanity cannot be committed with impunity. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 27

As the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, the occupiers released:

3 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation),

ballistic missile "Iskander-M" (from Crimea),

cruise missile "Iskander-K" (from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation),

5 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from Tu-95MS bombers from the airspace of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation), 81 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type (from the Yeisk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation).

As of 9:00 a.m., five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were shot down as a result of combat operations by the Ukrainian air defense.

Oleschuk emphasized that 10 enemy drones were lost (presumably crashed) on the territory of Ukraine, one crossed the border with Belarus, about 10 more are in the airspace of Ukraine, so combat work continues.