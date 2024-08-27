Three people died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Three people died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine

Ivan Fedorov
Three people died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine
Russia attacked Zaporozhye with drones on the night of August 27. As a result of the shelling, 3 people died and 5 were injured.

What is known about the consequences of Russian shelling of Zaporozhye

According to the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, according to preliminary data, the Russians carried out seven drone strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Fedorov first reported that a man died, a man and a woman were injured.

Private houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris, dry grass caught fire in the open area.

Later, the secretary of the Zaporizhia City Council and Acting Mayor Regina Kharchenko reported that 2 people were killed and 4 others were injured as a result of the Russian strikes.

According to Fedorov, 3 people were killed and 5 wounded in 24 hours as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

The Russian army struck more than 200 times in 14 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region

  • The Russian Federation troops carried out 6 missile strikes on Novogupalivka and Mykolay-Poly.

  • 128 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenka, Chervonodniprovka, Gulyaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Verkhnya Tersa, Mala Tokmachka, Malynyvka, and Levadne.

  • Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyna were covered by 5 rounds of anti-aircraft fire.

  • 69 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Orikhov, Gulyaipol, Novoandriyivka, Verkhnaya Tersa, Robotyny, Mala Tokmachka, Malynyvka, and Levadny.

38 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

