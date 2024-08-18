A drone exploded near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The IAEA announced the worsening of the situation

Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said that after the drone strike near the occupied ZNPP, the situation with nuclear safety at the plant worsened.

What is known about the drone explosion near the nuclear power plant

Representatives of the IAEA reported that there was a drone strike at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, which took place outside the station's security zone.

According to preliminary reports, the drone exploded near the cooling ponds, about 100 meters from the Dnipro transmission line, which is the only 750-kilovolt line that supplies power to the ZNPP.

An IAEA team that surveyed the incident site found damage likely caused by a drone explosion.

It is noted that there were no casualties or damage to the equipment this time. However, the impact was recorded on the road between the two main gates of the NPP.

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, expressed concern about the threat to nuclear safety and called on all parties to adhere to the five principles designed to protect the plant.

I remain extremely concerned and repeat my call for maximum restraint on the part of all parties, - emphasized Rafael Grossi. Share

The Russian army staged a provocation at the ZNPP

On August 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian occupiers had set a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He called on the IAEA and the world community to respond to the incident.

At the same time, there were no changes in the radiation state in the Zaporizhzhya NPP area.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, said that the ZNPP is working normally, and the Russians probably set fire to a large number of car tires in the cooling towers. Cooling tower number one is located approximately one kilometer from the power units of the station.

Instead, the Russian occupiers blamed Ukraine for the shelling of Energodar and declared that the radiation background around the ZNPP was normal.

Subsequently, IAEA experts conducted an inspection of the cooling tower after the fire at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. However, they could not establish the cause of the fire.