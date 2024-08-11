The Russian occupiers staged a new provocation on the territory of the ZNPP — photo

In the evening of August 11, information appeared that the Russians had set fire to a large number of car tires in the Zaporizhzhya NPP cooling tower.

What is happening on the territory of the ZNPP

The first details were shared by the head of the Nikopol RVA Yevhen Yevtushenko.

According to unofficial information received from sources on the opposite bank, the Russians set fire to a large number of automobile tires in cooling towers, he said.

What is important to understand is that a cooling tower is a specialized heat exchanger in which the heat from the water is removed primarily through latent heat loss during evaporation in contact with the air flow.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already reacted to the latest events. He confirmed the fact of the fire and added that the radiation indicators are currently normal.

But as long as Russian terrorists retain control over the nuclear plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal. From the first day of the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Russia has been using it purely for blackmailing both Ukraine and the whole of Europe and the world. We are waiting for the reaction of the world, we are waiting for the reaction of the IAEA. Russia should be responsible for this. Only Ukrainian control over the Zaporozhye station can guarantee a return to normalcy and complete security. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to Yevhen Yevtushenko, the Russian occupiers are either creating a provocation or trying to create panic in the settlements on the right bank of the former reservoir.

He also emphasized that the Zaporizhzhya NPP is currently operating normally.

Currently, the ZNPP is operating as normal as possible under the conditions of occupation. Calm down, please, - says the statement of the head of the Nikopol RVA.

The authorities of the Russian Federation created a military unit of the Russian Guard on the territory of the ZNPP

As the Center for Journalistic Investigations reported recently, military unit number 6945 was registered on July 30, 2024 in Energodar, occupied by the Russian invaders, at the address of st. Promyslova, 133.

What is important to understand is that the industrial capacity of Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest in Europe, is located at this address.

Despite the fact that access to information about the head of the military unit is closed, journalists were able to learn something about the founder.

As we managed to find out, we are talking about the Federal Service of the National Guard of Russia.

In this way, the authorities of the Russian Federation are trying to give a legitimate status to the presence of the troops of the occupying army of the Russian Federation on the territory of the captured station.