According to the representatives of the Center for Journalistic Investigations, the Russian occupiers have registered the creation of a military unit for the Russian Guard in the occupied Energodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, next to the captured ZNPP.

What is known about Russia's creation of a military unit of the Russian Guard on the territory of the ZANP

According to journalists, military unit number 6945 was registered on July 30 of this year in Energodar, occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, at the address of st. Promyslova, 133.

It is emphasized that the industrial capacity of Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest in Europe, is located at this address.

Journalists add that access to information about the head of the military unit is closed, but it was possible to learn something about the founder.

The rights of the founder are exercised by the Federal Service of the National Guard of Russia, the investigators emphasize with reference to the documents.

Journalists note that in this way the Russian occupiers are actually trying to give a legitimate status to the presence of the troops of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the territory of the captured station.

What is currently happening on the territory of the ZNPP

The head of the city council of occupied Energodar, Dmytro Orlov, notes that there are currently about a thousand soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, who are armed with, among other things, high-explosive weapons.

A car of IAEA representatives at the ZNPP

The station also employs several thousand employees employed by a company associated with Russia's Rosatom.

A NPP employee who refuses to sign a contract with the operator, a company owned by the Russian nuclear concern Rosatom, no longer has the right to enter the territory of the NPP. Currently, there are 2,000 qualified workers who have signed a contract with Rosatom. Now the Russians are looking for personnel. Now they have hired another 2,000 employees. But these are not qualified workers, - explains Orlov in an interview with the German publication "Taz".

According to Orlov, all six nuclear reactors of the station are currently in a state of cold shutdown, which, in his opinion, is "the most dangerous way to shut down a reactor."