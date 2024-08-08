According to the representatives of the Center for Journalistic Investigations, the Russian occupiers have registered the creation of a military unit for the Russian Guard in the occupied Energodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, next to the captured ZNPP.
Points of attention
- Creation of a Russian Guard military unit at ZNPP poses a significant threat to regional security.
- Russian occupiers are attempting to legalize their presence by establishing the military unit.
- The ZNPP reactors are in a dangerous state of cold shutdown, raising concerns among experts.
- Approximately a thousand Russian troops are already stationed at the energy facility, armed with high-explosive weapons.
- Employees associated with Russia's Rosatom control access to the NPP, heightening security risks in the area.
What is known about Russia's creation of a military unit of the Russian Guard on the territory of the ZANP
According to journalists, military unit number 6945 was registered on July 30 of this year in Energodar, occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, at the address of st. Promyslova, 133.
It is emphasized that the industrial capacity of Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest in Europe, is located at this address.
Journalists add that access to information about the head of the military unit is closed, but it was possible to learn something about the founder.
Journalists note that in this way the Russian occupiers are actually trying to give a legitimate status to the presence of the troops of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the territory of the captured station.
What is currently happening on the territory of the ZNPP
The head of the city council of occupied Energodar, Dmytro Orlov, notes that there are currently about a thousand soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, who are armed with, among other things, high-explosive weapons.
The station also employs several thousand employees employed by a company associated with Russia's Rosatom.
According to Orlov, all six nuclear reactors of the station are currently in a state of cold shutdown, which, in his opinion, is "the most dangerous way to shut down a reactor."
