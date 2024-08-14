The occupiers of the Russian Federation did not allow IAEA experts to the site of the fire at the ZNPP

The IAEA experts did not get access to the inside of the cooling tower at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from the Russians. The occupiers started a fire there on August 11.

The occupiers of the Russian Federation did not allow the IAEA to inspect the cooling tower of the ZNPP

As Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk reported, IAEA representatives were able to conduct an inspection of the cooling tower and radiation monitoring.

However, experts did not get access to the inside of the cooling tower.

After the inspection, the experts requested access directly into the middle of the cooling tower at the level of the distribution of water nozzles, where, according to their assumptions, there might be some damage. But the experts did not get access there, Kolisnyk stressed. Share

He noted that currently the IAEA has not made a final conclusion regarding the circumstances of the fire at the cooling tower.

The Russian army staged a provocation at the ZNPP

On August 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian occupiers had set a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He called on the IAEA and the world community to respond to the incident.

At the same time, there were no changes in the radiation state in the Zaporizhzhya NPP area.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, said that the ZNPP is working normally, and the Russians probably set fire to a large number of car tires in the cooling towers. Cooling tower number one is located approximately one kilometer from the power units of the station.

Instead, the Russian occupiers blamed Ukraine for the shelling of Energodar and declared that the radiation background around the ZNPP was normal.

Subsequently, IAEA experts inspected the cooling tower after the fire at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. However, they could not establish the cause of the fire.