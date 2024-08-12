Radioactive emissions are not recorded at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the provocation of the Russian Federation

On the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, no excess levels of radioactive emissions and discharges were recorded after the fire on August 11, which was set by the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The Zaporizhia NPP recorded no radioactive emissions after the fire caused by the Russian occupiers.
- The IAEA requires the Russian occupiers to provide access to the facility to assess the situation.
- President Zelenskyy called on the world community to react to the incident at the ZNPP.
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP operates normally, despite the provocation of the occupiers.
What is the state of the ZNPP after the provocation of the Russian occupiers
According to the Ministry of Energy, around 20:00 on August 11, the Russian occupiers started a fire at the technical water supply facility on the territory of the nuclear plant.
As a result, damage to the cooling tower and other technological equipment is possible.
The ministry also emphasized that the IAEA is asking the Russian occupiers to immediately provide access to the facility where the fire occurred in order to assess the situation.
The IAEA has confirmed that the radiation level at the station remains unchanged.
What preceded it
On August 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian occupiers had set a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He called on the IAEA and the world community to respond to the incident.
At the same time, there were no changes in the radiation state in the Zaporizhzhya NPP area.
Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, said that the ZNPP is working normally, and the Russians probably set fire to a large number of car tires in the cooling towers. Cooling tower number one is located approximately one kilometer from the power units of the station.
Instead, the Russian occupiers blamed Ukraine for the shelling of Energodar and declared that the radiation background around the ZNPP was normal.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-