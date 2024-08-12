Radioactive emissions are not recorded at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the provocation of the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Radioactive emissions are not recorded at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the provocation of the Russian Federation

Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Radioactive emissions are not recorded at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the provocation of the Russian Federation
Читати українською

On the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, no excess levels of radioactive emissions and discharges were recorded after the fire on August 11, which was set by the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The Zaporizhia NPP recorded no radioactive emissions after the fire caused by the Russian occupiers.
  • The IAEA requires the Russian occupiers to provide access to the facility to assess the situation.
  • President Zelenskyy called on the world community to react to the incident at the ZNPP.
  • The Zaporizhzhia NPP operates normally, despite the provocation of the occupiers.

What is the state of the ZNPP after the provocation of the Russian occupiers

According to the Ministry of Energy, around 20:00 on August 11, the Russian occupiers started a fire at the technical water supply facility on the territory of the nuclear plant.

As a result, damage to the cooling tower and other technological equipment is possible.

So far, no releases or discharges of radioactive substances have been recorded, said Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Grynchuk.

The ministry also emphasized that the IAEA is asking the Russian occupiers to immediately provide access to the facility where the fire occurred in order to assess the situation.

The IAEA has confirmed that the radiation level at the station remains unchanged.

What preceded it

On August 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian occupiers had set a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He called on the IAEA and the world community to respond to the incident.

At the same time, there were no changes in the radiation state in the Zaporizhzhya NPP area.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, said that the ZNPP is working normally, and the Russians probably set fire to a large number of car tires in the cooling towers. Cooling tower number one is located approximately one kilometer from the power units of the station.

Instead, the Russian occupiers blamed Ukraine for the shelling of Energodar and declared that the radiation background around the ZNPP was normal.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian occupiers staged a new provocation on the territory of the ZNPP — photo
ZNPP
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The fire at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has stopped — what is known
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The fire at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has stopped — what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?