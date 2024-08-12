Radioactive emissions are not recorded at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the provocation of the Russian Federation

On the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, no excess levels of radioactive emissions and discharges were recorded after the fire on August 11, which was set by the Russian occupiers.

What is the state of the ZNPP after the provocation of the Russian occupiers

According to the Ministry of Energy, around 20:00 on August 11, the Russian occupiers started a fire at the technical water supply facility on the territory of the nuclear plant.

As a result, damage to the cooling tower and other technological equipment is possible.

So far, no releases or discharges of radioactive substances have been recorded, said Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Grynchuk. Share

The ministry also emphasized that the IAEA is asking the Russian occupiers to immediately provide access to the facility where the fire occurred in order to assess the situation.

The IAEA has confirmed that the radiation level at the station remains unchanged.

What preceded it

On August 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian occupiers had set a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He called on the IAEA and the world community to respond to the incident.

At the same time, there were no changes in the radiation state in the Zaporizhzhya NPP area.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, said that the ZNPP is working normally, and the Russians probably set fire to a large number of car tires in the cooling towers. Cooling tower number one is located approximately one kilometer from the power units of the station.

Instead, the Russian occupiers blamed Ukraine for the shelling of Energodar and declared that the radiation background around the ZNPP was normal.