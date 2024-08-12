The fire at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has stopped — what is known

The fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has stopped. It was organized by the Russian occupiers on August 11.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, said that the fire on the territory of the ZNPP had stopped.

The station is located opposite Nikopol and Marhanets on the left bank of the Dnieper.

The fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP has stopped. The level of radiation in Nikopol region is normal. We are keeping the situation under control, Serhii Lysak said.

He also reported that the Russians attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery.

What preceded it

On August 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian occupiers had set a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He called on the IAEA and the world community to respond to the incident.

At the same time, there were no changes in the radiation state in the Zaporizhzhya NPP area.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RVA, said that the ZNPP is working normally, and the Russians probably set fire to a large number of car tires in the cooling towers. Cooling tower number one is located approximately one kilometer from the power units of the station.

Instead, the Russian occupiers blamed Ukraine for the shelling of Energodar and declared that the radiation background around the ZNPP was normal.