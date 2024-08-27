The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. Two people died, 5 more were injured

On August 26, the Russian military attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile. As a result of the impact, 2 people died, 5 more were injured of varying degrees of severity.
- The Russian army launched a rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, which resulted in the death of two people and wounding of five people.
- The victims include a woman in serious condition and a man with moderate injuries; three other victims received minor injuries.
- As a result of the attack, 6 shops, 4 high-rise buildings and 8 cars were damaged in Kryvyi Rih.
- Russian troops also shelled a hotel in Kramatorsk, killing a British journalist and injuring six others.
What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the hotel in Kryvyi Rih
As the head of OVA, Serhii Lysak, reported, Two people died as a result of a rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih. This is a woman and a man.
Five were injured. A 43-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital. A 37-year-old man is also hospitalized. He is in a moderate condition. Three more victims will recover at home.
The fate of two more people is currently unknown. They may probably be under rubble. All services continue to work at the scene of the tragedy.
According to the head of the OVA, 6 shops, 4 high-rise buildings, and 8 cars were damaged as a result of the impact.
Russia shelled a hotel in Kramatorsk
On August 25, Russian invaders attacked the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk, killing British journalist Ryan Evans.
Oleksandr Goncharenko, head of the Kramatorsk MBA, announced a new victim of the Russian attack.
As the press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reports, the body of a British citizen who died during a missile attack by the Russian Federation was found from under the rubble of a destroyed hotel building in Kramatorsk.
In addition, it is emphasized that six people, including 4 journalists, received injuries of varying degrees of severity.
