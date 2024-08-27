The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. Two people died, 5 more were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. Two people died, 5 more were injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. Two people died, 5 more were injured
Читати українською

On August 26, the Russian military attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile. As a result of the impact, 2 people died, 5 more were injured of varying degrees of severity.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army launched a rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, which resulted in the death of two people and wounding of five people.
  • The victims include a woman in serious condition and a man with moderate injuries; three other victims received minor injuries.
  • As a result of the attack, 6 shops, 4 high-rise buildings and 8 cars were damaged in Kryvyi Rih.
  • Russian troops also shelled a hotel in Kramatorsk, killing a British journalist and injuring six others.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the hotel in Kryvyi Rih

As the head of OVA, Serhii Lysak, reported, Two people died as a result of a rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih. This is a woman and a man.

Five were injured. A 43-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital. A 37-year-old man is also hospitalized. He is in a moderate condition. Three more victims will recover at home.

The fate of two more people is currently unknown. They may probably be under rubble. All services continue to work at the scene of the tragedy.

According to the head of the OVA, 6 shops, 4 high-rise buildings, and 8 cars were damaged as a result of the impact.

Russia shelled a hotel in Kramatorsk

On August 25, Russian invaders attacked the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk, killing British journalist Ryan Evans.

Oleksandr Goncharenko, head of the Kramatorsk MBA, announced a new victim of the Russian attack.

The rescuers found the body of the deceased under the rubble, he wrote.

As the press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reports, the body of a British citizen who died during a missile attack by the Russian Federation was found from under the rubble of a destroyed hotel building in Kramatorsk.

In addition, it is emphasized that six people, including 4 journalists, received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian today's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: 11 killed, 42 injured
Office of the Prosecutor General
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
28 injured still in Kryvyi Rih's hospitals after Russian July 8 missile strike
State Emergency Service
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
4 injured in Odesa due to Russian missile attack. Among them is a 10-year-old boy
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
4 injured in Odesa due to Russian missile attack. Among them is a 10-year-old boy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?