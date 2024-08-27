The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. Two people died, 5 more were injured

On August 26, the Russian military attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile. As a result of the impact, 2 people died, 5 more were injured of varying degrees of severity.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the hotel in Kryvyi Rih

As the head of OVA, Serhii Lysak, reported, Two people died as a result of a rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih. This is a woman and a man.

Five were injured. A 43-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital. A 37-year-old man is also hospitalized. He is in a moderate condition. Three more victims will recover at home.

The fate of two more people is currently unknown. They may probably be under rubble. All services continue to work at the scene of the tragedy.

According to the head of the OVA, 6 shops, 4 high-rise buildings, and 8 cars were damaged as a result of the impact.

Russia shelled a hotel in Kramatorsk

On August 25, Russian invaders attacked the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk, killing British journalist Ryan Evans.

Oleksandr Goncharenko, head of the Kramatorsk MBA, announced a new victim of the Russian attack.

The rescuers found the body of the deceased under the rubble, he wrote. Share

As the press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reports, the body of a British citizen who died during a missile attack by the Russian Federation was found from under the rubble of a destroyed hotel building in Kramatorsk.

In addition, it is emphasized that six people, including 4 journalists, received injuries of varying degrees of severity.