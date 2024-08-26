4 injured in Odesa due to Russian missile attack. Among them is a 10-year-old boy

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on August 26. As a result of shelling in Odesa, four people were injured.

Russia attacked Odesa with missiles

According to Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, the target of the Russian terrorists was the energy and civil infrastructure of the region. As a result of the attack, four people were injured, including a 10-year-old boy.

Three victims, including a child, were hospitalized in moderate condition. They are provided with all necessary assistance.

Private houses and a large number of motor vehicles were also damaged as a result of falling rocket fragments. There are also power outages in Odesa district.

All relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another crime committed by the aggressor against the civilian population, Oleg Kiper said. Share

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on August 26

On August 26, the Russian army launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported today, 15 regions were affected as a result of the massive Russian attack.

The enemy used various types of weapons: UAVs, cruise missiles, "Daggers". According to him, there are wounded and dead. The energy infrastructure has once again become the target of Russian terrorists.

Power outages began in Kyiv and a number of regions. The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko reported that the lights went out in several districts of the capital. In addition, "Kiyivvodokanal" warned about the lack of water supply in a number of districts of the city due to the disappearance of electricity.

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Mykolaiv. Emergency blackouts are being introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, it is currently known that the Russian army attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region, and there are casualties among the civilian population.

Also, according to Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, an apartment building and a critical infrastructure object were damaged as a result of the mass rocket attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the city in the morning. One death is known.