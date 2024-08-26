Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles. Explosions were heard in several cities

On August 26, the Russian army launched missiles on the territory of Ukraine. So far, the Russian Federation has launched 6 Tu-22M3 long-range strategic missile-carrying bombers.

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on August 26

On August 26, the Russians attack Ukraine on a large scale with attack drones and cruise missiles. An air alert has been declared throughout the country. Air defense forces are working.

As noted by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 6 Russian Tu-22M3 aircraft are in the air.

Subsequently, the Air Force informed about 2 rockets flying in the direction of Chernihiv Oblast and about rockets in Poltava Oblast flying in a southwesterly direction.

The PS also wrote about a cruise missile that was moving from the Kherson region in a north-western direction and a missile in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported that there were explosions in Kharkiv and urged residents to stay in shelters.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Synegubov said that "the occupiers continue to strike Kharkiv."

Currently, other details about the situation in the city are not disclosed.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, said that due to the security situation, the movement of the Dnipro HPP dam will be blocked for some time.

Explosions also rang out in Kyiv. Air defense is currently operating in the capital.

The air alert continues! In the region, on the approaches to Kyiv, air defense is working. Stay in shelters until the air-raid alarm goes off!, — Serhii Popko, head of the KMVA, said. Share

It should be noted that the air alert in the capital has been going on for more than 2.5 hours.

In the Poltava region, the Russian army attacked an industrial facility

The enemy targeted an industrial facility in the Poltava region. Five people were injured," said the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration (OVA) Philip Pronin.

At the same time, the head of the OVA did not specify which object was affected and in which district.

The official called on the residents of the region to stay in safe places against the backdrop of a large-scale air alert.