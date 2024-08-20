The Russian military attacked energy facilities in the Sumy Oblast during the shelling of Ukraine
The Russian military attacked energy facilities in the Sumy Oblast during the shelling of Ukraine

The Russian military attacked energy facilities in the Sumy Oblast during the shelling of Ukraine
On August 20, the Russian army launched a missile attack on energy facilities in the Sumy region. As a result of the attack, almost 19,000 people are without electricity.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army launched a missile attack on energy facilities in Sumy Oblast, leaving almost 19,000 residents without electricity.
  • As a result of the attack, the energy facilities of the Glukhiv community were damaged, which caused a power outage in 72 settlements.
  • Air defense forces of Ukraine shot down 25 drones and three missiles launched during the Russian attack on Ukraine, destroying 28 aerial targets.
  • The attack zone included Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and other regions.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Sumy Oblast

As noted, on the night of August 20, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the energy facilities of the Glukhiv community.

As a result of the attack, 72 settlements and more than 18,500 subscribers were left without electricity.

Emergency and recovery works are currently underway.

The power supply of part of the critical infrastructure of the community and the residential sector has already been restored, the OVA press service added.

Air defense forces shot down 25 drones and three missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 28 air targets were shot down by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and electronic warfare units.

In particular, destroyed:

  • 1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile,

  • 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles,

  • 25 attack UAVs "Shahed-131/136"

Russian air targets were shot down within Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

The occupiers launched their rockets from the Voronezh, Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, as well as from the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region. The drones were launched from the districts of the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk and Kursk.

