Air defense forces shot down 25 drones and three missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of August 20, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 3 missiles and 26 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type. Air defense forces managed to destroy 28 air targets.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

As the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 28 air targets were shot down by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and electronic warfare units.

In particular, destroyed:

1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile,

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles,

25 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

Russian air targets were shot down within Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

The occupiers launched their rockets from the Voronezh, Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, as well as from the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region. The drones were launched from the districts of the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk and Kursk. Share

The Russian Federation tried to attack Kyiv with drones and missiles

On the night of August 20, Russia attacked Kyiv with attack drones, and in the morning with cruise missiles like the Iskander-K.

As reported in KMVA, rockets and drones were shot down on the approaches to the capital. There were no casualties or damage.

KMVA noted that this was the 41st air alert and the fifth missile attack on Kyiv since the beginning of August.