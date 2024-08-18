Air defense forces shot down 5 rockets and 8 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 5 rockets and 8 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces shot down 5 rockets and 8 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
On August 18, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 16 air targets. Defense forces destroyed 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 kamikaze drones.

  • Air defense forces of Ukraine successfully shot down 5 missiles and 8 kamikaze drones during the Russian attack on August 18.
  • The threat was neutralized thanks to the effective action of anti-aircraft troops and radio engineering
  • The Russian Federation attacked with ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions, cruise missiles and guided air missiles.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

According to the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, on the night of August 18, 2024, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions, cruise and guided air missiles, as well as attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

A total of 16 means of air attack of the enemy were detected by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force:

  • 1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;

  • 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles;

  • 3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);

  • 8 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 13 air targets were shot down within Kyiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions by anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and electronic warfare units:

  • 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);

  • 8 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

Oleschuk added that the rest of the missiles, which were not included in the downed statistics, did not reach the desired targets. Previously, there were no casualties or casualties.

The Russian Federation tried to attack Kyiv twice on August 18

As Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv Ministry of Defense, reported, according to preliminary information, the type of weapon used by the enemy was the "Iskander-K" type.

After long complex maneuvers in the territory of several regions, the missiles tried to hit the targets from the southern direction.

However, the Air Defense Forces and means destroyed all enemy targets. There was no damage or casualties in Kyiv.

Thanks to the air defense soldiers for reliable protection! But let's not forget that our own protection depends to a large extent on ourselves. Namely, from observing the rules of behavior in the face of threats — always stay in shelters.

