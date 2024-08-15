According to the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, during the night from August 14 to 15, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.

What is known about the results of the anti-aircraft defense in response to the missile attack of the Russian army

Oleschuk noted that 3 Kh-59 guided air missiles were launched from the airspace of the Kursk region on the territory of the aggressor country.

From the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk and Kursk across Ukraine, the Russian occupiers launched 29 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

All 29 enemy drones were shot down by the calculations of mobile fire groups, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and means of radio-electronic warfare of the Air Force. The attacks took place over the territories of the Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, Oleschuk notes. Share

What does the General Staff say about the current level of danger of Russian air attacks on Ukraine

According to the General Staff, there is 1 ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea with a total salvo of up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, 1 enemy ship, the carriers of the Kalibr cruise missiles are missing.