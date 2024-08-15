According to the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, during the night from August 14 to 15, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Air Defense Forces successfully repelled a Russian missile attack and shot down almost 30 enemy UAVs, showcasing their readiness and efficiency in countering such threats.
- The attacks targeted multiple regions of Ukraine, but were met with a strong response from mobile fire teams, aviation, and anti-aircraft missile units.
- Despite the high risk of Russian air attacks on Ukraine, the effective defense measures employed by the Ukrainian army have helped minimize the threat posed by the aggressors.
- The General Staff reported the presence of enemy ships with cruise missiles in Black and Mediterranean seas, but assured that the situation remains under control.
- Recent events highlight the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the importance of maintaining vigilance and preparedness in the face of potential military aggressions.
What is known about the results of the anti-aircraft defense in response to the missile attack of the Russian army
Oleschuk noted that 3 Kh-59 guided air missiles were launched from the airspace of the Kursk region on the territory of the aggressor country.
From the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk and Kursk across Ukraine, the Russian occupiers launched 29 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.
What does the General Staff say about the current level of danger of Russian air attacks on Ukraine
According to the General Staff, there is 1 ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea with a total salvo of up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles.
There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.
In the Mediterranean Sea, 1 enemy ship, the carriers of the Kalibr cruise missiles are missing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-