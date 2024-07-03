Watch: Naval drones attacked Russian Novorossiysk

In Russia, on the night of July 3, unmanned boats attacked the city of Novorossiysk.

What is known about the attack of naval drones on Novorossiysk

As noted, the local authorities asked residents of the city not to approach the windows and to hide in a room whose windows do not face the sea or in rooms without windows and with solid walls.

Earlier, the mayor of Novorossiysk, Andrei Kravchenko, warned of the danger of an attack by unmanned boats, the streets near the embankment were closed, and the city was on the alert.

Local residents also reported the sounds of explosions.

Novorossiysk has a naval base of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced that five drones were allegedly destroyed by air defence over the Belgorod region, four drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region, and one drone was destroyed over the Moscow region.

In addition, 2 unmanned boats headed in the direction of Novorossiysk were destroyed in the Black Sea by means of fire, the Russians boast. Share

What has preceded it?

On the night of May 17, as a result of joint actions of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Ukrainian drones hit a number of Russian military facilities in Novorossiysk and temporarily occupied Sevastopol.