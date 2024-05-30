DIU confirms destruction of two Russian "Tunets" boats — video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) officially confirmed the destruction of two Russian boats, "Tunets", in Crimea. Footage of the operation also appeared.
According to the DIU, intending to neutralise attack sea drones on the approach to the Uzka Bay, the Russian occupiers in Crimea raised combat aircraft into the sky 32 times, in particular, Su-27/30/35, MiG-29, Be-12, An-26 and Ka-27/29 and Mi-8 helicopters. Also, the invaders randomly used small arms and 30-mm cannons.
Ukrainian intelligence officers conducted another successful operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of May 30. RBC-Ukraine's sources in the intelligence services previously reported that two boats belonging to the Russian invaders were hit in Crimea. They were probably boats like "Tunets".
DIU noted that only since the beginning of 2024, the "Group 13" special unit has already destroyed the Russians with the help of Magura V5 attack marine drones:
missile ship "Ivanovets";
large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov";
corvette "Sergei Kotov";
high-speed patrol boat "Mangust".
