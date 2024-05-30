DIU confirms destruction of two Russian "Tunets" boats — video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) officially confirmed the destruction of two Russian boats, "Tunets", in Crimea. Footage of the operation also appeared.

DIU confirmed the destruction of two boats of the "Tunets" type

On May 30, the DIU "Group 13" special unit with the help of Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime attack drones once again successfully attacked the ship and boat depot of the aggressor state of Russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the report says. Share

According to the DIU, intending to neutralise attack sea drones on the approach to the Uzka Bay, the Russian occupiers in Crimea raised combat aircraft into the sky 32 times, in particular, Su-27/30/35, MiG-29, Be-12, An-26 and Ka-27/29 and Mi-8 helicopters. Also, the invaders randomly used small arms and 30-mm cannons.

However, nothing prevented the DIU special forces from successfully completing their combat mission: as a result of the strike, two Russian boats were destroyed — according to preliminary data, high-speed landing transport KS-701 "Tunets". The information is being updated, the intelligence officers said. Share

DIU operations in Crimea

Ukrainian intelligence officers conducted another successful operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of May 30. RBC-Ukraine's sources in the intelligence services previously reported that two boats belonging to the Russian invaders were hit in Crimea. They were probably boats like "Tunets".

DIU noted that only since the beginning of 2024, the "Group 13" special unit has already destroyed the Russians with the help of Magura V5 attack marine drones: