DIU confirms destruction of two Russian "Tunets" boats — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

DIU confirms destruction of two Russian "Tunets" boats — video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
boat
Читати українською

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) officially confirmed the destruction of two Russian boats, "Tunets", in Crimea. Footage of the operation also appeared.

DIU confirmed the destruction of two boats of the "Tunets" type

On May 30, the DIU "Group 13" special unit with the help of Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime attack drones once again successfully attacked the ship and boat depot of the aggressor state of Russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the report says.

According to the DIU, intending to neutralise attack sea drones on the approach to the Uzka Bay, the Russian occupiers in Crimea raised combat aircraft into the sky 32 times, in particular, Su-27/30/35, MiG-29, Be-12, An-26 and Ka-27/29 and Mi-8 helicopters. Also, the invaders randomly used small arms and 30-mm cannons.

However, nothing prevented the DIU special forces from successfully completing their combat mission: as a result of the strike, two Russian boats were destroyed — according to preliminary data, high-speed landing transport KS-701 "Tunets". The information is being updated, the intelligence officers said.

DIU operations in Crimea

Ukrainian intelligence officers conducted another successful operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of May 30. RBC-Ukraine's sources in the intelligence services previously reported that two boats belonging to the Russian invaders were hit in Crimea. They were probably boats like "Tunets".

DIU noted that only since the beginning of 2024, the "Group 13" special unit has already destroyed the Russians with the help of Magura V5 attack marine drones:

  • missile ship "Ivanovets";

  • large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov";

  • corvette "Sergei Kotov";

  • high-speed patrol boat "Mangust".

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Satellite images showed aftermath of DIU drones attack on over-horizon radar in Russian Orsk
drone
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Three Russian officers who tortured and killed Ukrainian were indentified
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russian officers
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian intelligence hit Russian boat KS-701 "Tunets" in Crimea
KS-701 "Tunets" boat

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?