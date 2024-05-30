Ukrainian intelligence hit Russian boat KS-701 "Tunets" in Crimea

On the night of 30 May, loud explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. An interlocutor of online.ua in the security forces said that this was the result of a special operation of the DIU.

Russian boat KS-701 "Tunets" came under attack in Crimea

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) conducted an operation to destroy the KS-701 "Tunets" type boat of the Russian invaders, sources say.

The Tunets boat has a diesel engine and an aluminium hull. Its purpose depends on the modification. The boat can be used both for travelling and patrolling, as well as for recreation on the water.

The length of a Tunets reaches 8.8 m, width — 2.5 m, passenger capacity — up to six people. Such boats are mostly owned by Russian border guards and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

On the night of May 30, explosions rang out in Kerch

Around one in the morning it was very noisy in Kerch — residents of the city were complaining in public on the occupied peninsula.

They heard a total of about 20 explosions near the Crimean bridge and doubted that the structure survived at all.

The city is very noisy now. 6-7 explosions of approximately the same force were heard. The windows in the house were shaking a little, wrote a resident of Kerch.

In the morning, the Ministry of Defence of Russia reported on the probable destruction of 8 ATACMS missiles over the waters of the Sea of Azov, 8 drones and 2 naval UAVs over the Black Sea.

The Mykolaiv Vanyok Telegram channel, which cooperates with the Defence Forces of Ukraine, noted that there were explosions in the area of the Kerch Bridge.