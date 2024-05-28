Three Russian officers who tortured and killed Ukrainian were indentified

Ukraine has identified three more war criminals — Russian army officers who tortured and killed a Ukrainian civilian.

What is known about Russian war criminals

As noted, the murder took place in March 2022 on the territory of one of the settlements of the Snihurivka district of the Mykolaiv region. The deceased is a 53-year-old man.

Before the murder, the Russian military brutally tortured the civilian man. The fact of murder, as well as torture, was established thanks to the corresponding audio recording of the interception of the conversation of the Russian military.

During the cooperation of the DIU and the National Police, the identities of the war criminals were established — three officers of the Armed Forces of Russia, who were in the territory of the Snihurivka district at the time of the crime.

Appropriate suspicions have been announced against them for torture and premeditated murder, the DIU statement says. Share

DIU identified Russian officers who shelling Ukraine with Kinzhals missiles

Ukrainian intelligence has identified 29 command, flight and technical staff members of the 44th separate long-range aviation regiment of the Russian Air Force.

As reported in intelligence, seven officers from the regiment's technical staff have been identified.

44 Separate Air Regiment (military unit 83122) was formed on December 1, 2021. Place of permanent deployment: "Savasleyka" airbase, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The aircraft numbers of MiG-31K aircraft from the regiment were also established: RF-20862, RF-03230, RF-20882, RF-03231, RF-03234, RF-19275, RF-94268, RF-42251, RF-42253, RF-20867, RF-20883.