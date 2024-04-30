SBI announces suspicions of four Russian soldiers from Buryatia for torturing Kyiv region's residents

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported the suspicion of four Russian soldiers from Buryatia who tortured residents of the Kyiv region during the temporary occupation of the Bucha district.

What is known about the Russian military who tortured Ukrainians?

Investigators gathered evidence of the involvement of four service members of the 37th Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation in the brutal treatment of the civilian population.

At the beginning of March 2022, the brigade's deputy commander, Colonel Ivan Kiy, set up a command post and a so-called temporary detention centre in the village of Vyshgorod.

He also instructed his subordinates to search for patriotic local residents, imprison them and interrogate them using physical and psychological violence.

The investigators also proved the involvement in the torture of the following Russians:

the officer of the intelligence department of the headquarters of Captain Oskar Sitdikov;

the commander of the 9th motorized rifle company of the 37th Brigade, Lieutenant Magomed Magomedov;

brigade's ElInt platoon commander, Sergeant Georgy Radnatarov.

The work on documentary confirmation of the illegal actions of other servicemen of this brigade is ongoing, the SBI reported. Share

What punishment threatens Russian occupiers?

All four Russians were informed of the suspicion under Chapter 2 of Art. 28, Chapter 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons according to a prior conspiracy).