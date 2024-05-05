Eliminated pro-Russian collaborator organised torture chamber in occupied Berdyansk, DIU says

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirmed that in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region, a traitor and the organiser of the torture chamber, Yevhen Ananievskyy, was eliminated.

According to intelligence data, on May 5 at around 9:40 a.m., a Ford Kuga car exploded in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region. It belonged to Yevhen Oleksandrovych Ananievskyy.

DIU notes that Ananievskyy is a collaborator, one of the organisers of torture camps on the territory of Berdyansk Correctional Colony No. 77. He held an occupation position there.

As a result of the explosion, Yevgen Ananievskyy, who was involved in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners, was liquidated, says the DIU statement.

On May 5, an explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk. The network reported that a collaborator's car was blown up in Berdyansk, as a result of which the traitor died.

Also, on March 6, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region. One of the organizers of the pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied city was eliminated.

On February 10, in Berdyansk, local businessman-collaborator Oleksandr Galiy, who was one of the first to cooperate with the Russian invaders, was liquidated.